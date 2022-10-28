Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeless at JFX encampment moving out to meet city's deadline

By Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway in downtown Baltimore was forced to clear by the end of Friday.

As of late afternoon, it appears the encampment at Saratoga and Gay streets are close to being vacated following a monthlong conflict with the city

The homeless encampment is set up where Baltimore's Farmers Market is situated every Sunday. Many venders say they lost space when the encampment popped up.

Randolph Joynes, who has been homeless for two months, is being forced to move elsewhere.

"So, really, all this is new to me," Joynes said. "You know, this is something we see on TV."

Advocates for homeless hold protest at Baltimore City Hall 02:40

Joynes and dozens of others packed up their belongings to meet the city's Friday deadline to move out.

"We will not degrade our homeless individuals and have them evicted," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said. "We will move with dignity and pride."

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say 02:07

Flowers and advocates at Nuwave Health took in more than a dozen people Friday and connected them with temporary housing.

"We got 15 individuals right now," Flowers said. "We need bus passes. They need support. They need the wraparound services."

Baltimore City posted a Friday deadline ahead of Sunday's Farmers Market.

Joynes feels the City put commerce over residents.

"I don't understand how you put product—vegetables—over top of human life," Joynes said.

Joynes reiterated that vegetables were give priority at that location.

"They put us out for vegetables," Joynes said. "Homeless people not worth much more than that."

Flowers told WJZ wants the city to invest in better housing options.

Some of the people moving from under the bridge have been homeless for decades, according to Flowers.

Joynes packed all his belongings in a car to a temporary place to stay.

"We're being forgot about. We're being forgot about," Joynes said.

Advocates asked the city to keep their distance on Friday, and we've seen that, allowing many of the nonprofits take the lead.

The city says it has offered services to some of the campers but many do not want to go into shelters.

Paul Gessler
paul-gessler.jpg

Paul Gessler is a general assignment reporter at WJZ with a decade of experience reporting in Baltimore.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 4:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.