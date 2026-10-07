Alleged home invasion and assault in Mount Airy leads to five arrests

Five people were arrested Tuesday in Mount Airy, Maryland in connection with an alleged home invasion and assault.

Police were called to the 14400 block of Black Ankle Road Tuesday around 12:21 a.m. on reports of an assault and the discharge of a firearm, said a statement issued by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

After arriving on the scene, deputies saw a white GMC Yukon fleeing the area. The vehicle was stopped with five individuals inside.

Police reported they discovered a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle, along with ammunition in one suspect's pocket.

Deputies spoke to the male victim, who alleged the suspects forcibly entered his home with the weapon and assaulted him inside, the statement said.

All five passengers in the GMC Yukon were arrested. One 16-year-old suspect was transported to a juvenile detention center, while the four adults were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The suspects were identified as Michael Mayhew, 19, of Libertytown, Md.; Joshua Lee Mayhew Jr., 20, of Libertytown, Md.; Destin Jerrell Braxton, 18, of Frederick, Md.; Brennan Tyler Summers, 23, of Frederick, Md.; and the 16-year-old.

Among the charges facing the suspects are first-degree assault, second-degree assault, handgun violations and home invasion, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046, or to submit a tip at 301-600-4131.