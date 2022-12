Holiday Shipping: When to order your gifts for Christmas delivery

BALTIMORE — Want a special someone to receive your gift by December 25th? Here's a list of recommended send-by dates for 2022 by the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS:

USPS Retail Ground Service - Dec. 17

First-Class Mail Service - Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service - Dec. 23

UPS:

UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 22

FedEx:

FedEx Ground - Dec. 14

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day - Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay - Dec. 23