Hogan authorizes immediate use of updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced the immediate authorization of updated COVID-19 boosters, opening the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Marylanders roll up their sleeves.

The announcement comes a day after the CDC approved the adapted vaccine. Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the new shot.

The shots "can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection," she said in a statement.

The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. They're combination or "bivalent" shots — half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections.

Hogan's office said the state preordered 157,600 doses of bivalent boosters (114,000 Pfizer; 43,600 Moderna) for local health departments, federally qualified health centers, and providers across the state.

"This new bivalent booster shot is another important tool in our toolbox to help Marylanders stay COVIDReady," said Governor Hogan. "...Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated and boosted states, and we have always focused on staying ahead of the virus, which is why getting this new shot is so critical."

Administration of the new shot is expected to begin widely after Labor Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.