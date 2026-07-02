Fatal hit-and-run investigation underway after pedestrian found dead in Glen Burnie

A pedestrian was found dead in Glen Burnie Wednesday evening, prompting an investigation by Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the unit block of Cedar Drive in Glen Burnie at 9:10 p.m. for reports of a sick or injured individual.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the person may have been the victim of a hit-and-run incident. Police are investigating the incident under suspicious circumstances.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene by a member of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

AACO's Crash Reconstruction team was requested to process the scene and will lead the investigation pending an autopsy report.

Police are requesting that anyone with information relating to the incident contact 410-222-8573.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.