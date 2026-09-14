Historic Ellicott City Jail begins new chapter with preservation project

Rehabilitation work is now underway at the historic Ellicott City Jail.

A ceremonial "wood signing" was held Monday to mark the next phase of the jail's preservation.

Built in 1851, the jail held several freedom seekers and people who helped them. The site is also associated with documented lynchings.

The jail stopped housing inmates in the 1980s and has been vacant since 2008.

Howard County leaders say the project will preserve the site's difficult history while creating a space for future generations.

"This morning marks the beginning of transforming this place, not by erasing its difficult history, but ensuring that history is remembered, understood and used to educate the generations yet to come," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

Preservation Maryland, the organization leading the project, will relocate its headquarters to the jail. The site will also feature exhibits documenting its history, along with meeting spaces for the community.