High-tech mini golf Puttshack coming to Harbor East in Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  Puttshack is bringing its high-tech mini golf to Baltimore, with a new location expected to open in 2024.  

According to Puttshack, its mini-golf courses use a special ball that automatically keeps track of each player's score.

The game also has new rules.  In conventional mini-golf, players aim to have the fewest amount of strokes.  Players at Puttshack play for points and aim to get the highest score.  

The new 25,000 square foot location will be located in The Whitney on South Caroline Street. 

You can learn more about Puttshack by visiting the company website

First published on July 12, 2023 / 11:01 AM

