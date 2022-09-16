High-speed police chase through Baltimore City, county ends in arrests

BALTIMORE -- A high-speed chase ended in three people arrested on I-83 north Friday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Chopper 13 is over the scene. The pursuit appears to have begun before noon in southeast Baltimore City as police chased a blue sedan.

The car sped through the city to the outer loop of I-695 West, evading police by weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder.

The car then entered I-83 north, where it appeared to blow a tire, and the suspects bailed out.

NEW VIDEO: Here’s the dramatic end to the police pursuit in Baltimore County @wjz https://t.co/l3eRaVb6Pv pic.twitter.com/ml299hYmn3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 16, 2022

"Once it got onto 83 we saw somebody throw what looked like a gun out the window, Captain Nate of Chopper 13 said. "When the chase stopped the people got out of the car and jumped into the opposite lane of traffic.

Police were able to chase down the suspects as southbound traffic slowed to a halt almost immediately.

All three suspects appear to have been apprehended. Captain Nate said the item thrown out of the car appears to have been recovered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.