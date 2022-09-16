Watch CBS News
Local News

High-speed police chase through Baltimore City, county ends in arrests

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

High-speed police chase through Baltimore City, county ends in arrests
High-speed police chase through Baltimore City, county ends in arrests 02:10

BALTIMORE -- A high-speed chase ended in three people arrested on I-83 north Friday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Chopper 13 is over the scene. The pursuit appears to have begun before noon in southeast Baltimore City as police chased a blue sedan. 

The car sped through the city to the outer loop of I-695 West, evading police by weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder.

 The car then entered I-83 north, where it appeared to blow a tire, and the suspects bailed out. 

"Once it got onto 83 we saw somebody throw what looked like a gun out the window, Captain Nate of Chopper 13 said. "When the chase stopped the people got out of the car and jumped into the opposite lane of traffic.

Police were able to chase down the suspects as southbound traffic slowed to a halt almost immediately. 

All three suspects appear to have been apprehended. Captain Nate said the item thrown out of the car appears to have been recovered. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 12:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.