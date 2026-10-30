High schoolers create desktop game inspired by Maryland Zoo's red panda exhibit

Some Maryland high school students are being recognized after successfully creating a video game inspired by the Maryland Zoo's newest exotic red panda exhibit.

Mark Burgunder, a senior at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Technology, developed the game as a class project along with classmates Isaac Sigrist, an animator and artist, and Jack Feldges, who crafted the background and game art.

According to the Zoo, Burgunder worked as a teen volunteer for more than three years.

"We receive a lot of student requests and just can't be involved in every one. However, given Martin's history here as a Zoo volunteer, we jumped at this opportunity," Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said.

Burgunder says during his time at the Zoo, he had also been interested in and learning about game development.

"When I heard about the Zoo receiving red pandas, I saw it as an opportunity to combine my passions in volunteering and game design," Burgunder said. "I contacted two of my classmates and asked them to join the project as artists before contacting the Maryland Zoo to pitch the game."

The red pandas were the Zoo's first combination of a new habitat and a new animal species in more than 30 years.

On Thursday, the Zoo announced that the game was available on its website for desktop computers only.

"As Martin has shown with this project, you never know how someone will use their experience at the Maryland Zoo as an inspiration," Fowler said. "From a design standpoint, the game is quite sophisticated, but it's easy enough for even amateurs like me to play."

Click here to play Red Panda Rush.