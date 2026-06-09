Maryland Zoo set to unveil new red panda habitat on June 13 in Baltimore

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is getting prepared to welcome its newest exotic animals this weekend -- a pair of female red pandas.

The new red panda habitat will be open to the public starting on Saturday, June 13, between the historic Round Cage and Round Stand in Main Valley.

The red pandas are the zoo's first combination of a new habitat and new animal species in more than 30 years.

"The new red panda habitat is a seismic improvement to the front of the Zoo," said Kirby Fowler, the Maryland Zoo President & CEO. "I can't wait for guests to see these dynamic, charismatic animals in person."

What to know about the red panda habitat

The red pandas will be one of the first habitats visitors will see as they stroll through the zoo.

Walking through Main Valley, on the left, there will be two female red pandas.

The red panda is not a member of the bear or panda family, but they are the first species to be called "panda," the zoo stated. They were called panda 50 years before the large black and white panda.

Included in the habitat are climbing structures, a waterfall, a pool, and specially designed logs with air conditioning.