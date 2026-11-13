The hidden danger after childbirth: What new moms need to know about postpartum preeclampsia

For Mamharr Gaye, the birth of her child was supposed to be a time of celebration. Instead, just days after bringing her newborn home, she found herself facing a frightening medical emergency.

Gaye says her pregnancy was relatively smooth, with no major complications until shortly before delivery. "My pregnancy for the most part was pretty smooth sailing," Gaye said. "This was my third pregnancy, so it did feel a little more difficult physically than my other two, but nothing out of the ordinary."

That changed two days before she gave birth, when her blood pressure began climbing. "My doctor was like, your numbers are elevated, and she put me on medication," Gaye recalled.

After delivery, doctors sent Gaye home with her newborn. She thought the most difficult part was behind her. But six days later, her blood pressure spiked to more than 160.

"You have no clue what's happening to you"

"It was very scary because you have no clue what's happening to you," she said. "You just know that your blood pressure is high, and everybody knows that high blood pressure can lead to a stroke."

Gaye was experiencing postpartum preeclampsia, a potentially life-threatening condition that causes dangerously high blood pressure after childbirth. She eventually received care from Dr. Minhal Makshood, a general cardiologist with MedStar Health who specializes in pregnancy-related heart conditions.

Makshood says her interest in women's heart health comes from recognizing how closely cardiovascular disease is tied to pregnancy complications. "Cardio obstetrics is a field that was born as a result of the statistic that a lot of maternal morbidity and mortality are driven by cardiovascular disease," Makshood said.

Pregnancy places significant demands on the heart and circulatory system.

According to Makshood, a woman's heart rate typically increases by 10 to 15 beats per minute, while blood volume rises by about 50%. She describes pregnancy as a nine-month stress test for the heart. But those risks do not affect all women equally.

Makshood says black women have a higher prevalence of preeclampsia than white women. She points to higher rates of hypertension and broader social inequities in health care as contributing factors.

Symptoms are often overlooked by women after childbirth

Another challenge is that symptoms can easily be overlooked after childbirth.

Once a baby arrives, much of the attention shifts to the newborn. New mothers are often recovering from delivery, waking up throughout the night, and adjusting to the demands of caring for an infant.

Makshood says symptoms such as headaches can be dismissed as a normal part of sleep deprivation, potentially delaying treatment. That's why she encourages women to pay attention to their bodies and monitor their blood pressure during pregnancy and after delivery.

"Pay attention to your symptoms and pay attention to your vitals," Makshood said. "It's very, very important during your pregnancy. You already have a million other things to worry about, but you need to be healthy to have a healthy baby."

Today, Gaye and her baby are doing well. She hopes sharing her experience will encourage other mothers to recognize the warning signs and seek medical attention when something doesn't feel right.