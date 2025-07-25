9-year-old dies at Pennsylvania's Hersheypark water park, CEO says

9-year-old dies after incident at The Boardwalk Water Park at Hersheypark

A 9-year-old child has died after an incident at The Boardwalk water park at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

In a statement released by John Lawn, CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, he said lifeguards immediately responded after noticing the child was in distress. He said they rescued the child and began performing "continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts."

The child was then transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

"Our hearts break for this child and the child's family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any personal details at this time." Lawn said. "The safety of our guests has always been our highest priority. In the coming days, we will conduct a thorough and internal review and cooperate fully with authorities."

Lawn did not specify the attraction where the incident happened.

According to the Hersheypark website, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark is a water park with 16 water attractions, including several water slides, a lazy river, and a 378,000-gallon wave pool.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to local authorities for any additional information relating to the investigation. We are still awaiting a response.