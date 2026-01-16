New venue debuts at Maryland State Fairgrounds, honoring agricultural heritage

Maryland State Fair attendees can look forward to a brand new venue on the fairgrounds.

The Maryland State Fair and Agriculture Society Inc. hosted a private unveiling ceremony for their new "Harvest Hall" on Thursday.

It will serve as a year-round space to honor Maryland's agricultural heritage.

The 10,000 square foot building is climate-controlled and was built on the former Farm and Garden Building site.

The ceremony hosted state leaders, including U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski, Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, and fairground and industry representatives.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier presents a ceremonial citation to Maryland State Fair General Manager David Gordon, as U.S. Senator Johnny O looks on. Maryland State Fair

Harvest Hall will also showcase farm and garden exhibits during the state fair while serving as a year-round rental facility for educational programs, meetings, conferences, receptions, and private events, according to a press release from the Maryland State Fair.