Hello Kitty Café Truck returning to Columbia this weekend

BALTIMORE — The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be stopping in Columbia this weekend, as it continues its tour across the country.

This Saturday, April 1, the truck will be stopping at The Mall in Columbia in the courtyard near Maggianos.

The truck is a cafe-on-wheels, carrying exclusive treats and limited-edition merch for Hello Kitty fans. Only credit or debit card payments will be accepted.

Hello Kitty Merch

For Hello Kitty fans who can't make it to Columbia, there's good news. The truck will be making several other stops in the area in the coming weeks:

Pike & Rose - Bethesda

Saturday, April 8th, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DC Cherry Blossom Festival

Saturday, April 15th, 2023, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baltimore - THE AVENUE at White Marsh

Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To date, two Hello Kitty café trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts.