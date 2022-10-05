'HeBros' golfing group to hold 7th annual fundraiser for The SEED School of Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The HeBros isn't just your typical group of golf buddies. They're a group who come together to not only golf, but to create special bonds.

What started as an annual golf trip with friends has turned into a fundraising event that benefits students in Baltimore.

The HeBros are successful Black and Jewish businessmen who like to golf, but make sure their relationship with each other is deeper than\ the sport.

The HeBrOpen all started when Charles Baum and Tony Hawkins won a golf trip in Florida. When Charles died, the group hosted a golf outing in his memory.

"Frankly I was just thinking it would be a one-year event to get people together shortly after Charles died," said John Baum, Charles' brother.

He wasn't expecting seven years strong of the HeBrOpen, which is now much more than just getting a few friends together to play.

The HeBroPen raises money to help students at the SEED School of Maryland, a college-preparatory public boarding school in Baltimore. The goal for this year's golf outing is to raise $100,000.

"That's a minimum goal," Hawk said. "We can do better than that. We will do better than that."

Some students at The SEED School will benefit firsthand from the money raised.

Some of the money will be used for travel. In the past, kids have gone to Honduras, Jamaica and Brazil. It's all about providing experiences to kids that they can't get in their neighborhoods.

"These are disadvantaged kids," Tony said. "We want to make sure they have advantages."

John Baum said including this year, he estimates over $500,000 has been raised over the years.

This year's event is set to tee off on October 17 at the Green Spring Valley Hunt Club in Owings Mills.

WJZ is the proud media partner of The SEED School