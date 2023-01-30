Heavy traffic expected as Biden visits Baltimore

President Biden to make visit to Baltimore next week

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Baltimore Monday, and he'll bring traffic with him, the Department of Transportation said.

Officials announced Biden will tout Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding - which will help to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

The tunnel is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, the White House said.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday.

Heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas Street

McComas Street

I-95 South in Baltimore City

I-395

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Howard Street

North Avenue - Howard to Charles Streets

Maryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls Road

Trenton Street - Falls Road to Morton Street

Lafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street

1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland Avenue

DOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit the MDOT MTA website.