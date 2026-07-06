Heavy storms likely Monday afternoon and evening in Maryland

Heavy thunderstorms early Monday morning have prompted a flash flood warning for portions of Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Kent Counties in Maryland until 10:45 a.m. Monday. Doppler radar estimates show 2 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time earlier this morning. Some residual flood spots are possible in this area through midday, despite most of the storms pushing out of this area.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard counties along with the City of Baltimore from 4 p.m. until midnight. Heavy storms have the potential to deliver rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, which may cause flash flooding. If you see flood waters, turn around, don't drown.

In addition to the risk of flash flooding, some storms could turn severe with localized wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Severe storms shouldn't be as widespread as over the weekend, but the threat certainly isn't zero.

Another round of heavy storms to impact Maryland Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy thunderstorms delivering flash flooding and isolated damaging winds later on this afternoon through this evening.

While the bulk of the heaviest storms will occur during a window of 4 p.m. until midnight, the air is tropical and unstable, so additional isolated to widely scattered heavy storms could pop-up at just about any point today.

Low clouds early Monday should burn off for some hazy sunshine midday through early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but feels like temperatures will still reach the lower to middle 90s.

Most storms should diminish after midnight tonight.

Seasonably warm to hot weather through mid-week

Tuesday will be another muggy and warm day. The frontal boundary responsible for the strong storms Monday and Monday evening should slide to our south. After any morning showers and isolated storms, the afternoon is trending drier with plenty of clouds, but most of the heavy storms forming and tracking well to our south.

Wednesday looks quiet and warm with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

We'll warm back up as the workweek comes to a close. Plan on 90s on Thursday afternoon as storms return. Right now, the wettest day of the workweek appears to be Friday, followed by a drier trend in the forecast heading into the weekend. Saturday still has a chance of showers and storms, but shouldn't be a washout. Sunday looks to start dry, but showers may move in later in the day or at night.