Major changes are ahead for Heavy Seas Beer, a pioneer in Maryland's craft brewing industry, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as its founder prepares to retire.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with 72-year-old Harry Sisson, who brought Heavy Seas Beer to the Baltimore area in 1995, about the company's financial challenges and what comes next.

Heavy Seas has faced growing financial pressures amid changing customer preferences and generational shifts away from alcohol. Court documents show its parent company, Clipper City Brewing Company, has more than $4.3 million in debt.

Sisson hopes the Chapter 11 filing will allow the company to restructure its debt and pave the way for a future sale or merger with another brewery.

"The Chapter 11 filing, I need to stress, is about reorganization," Sisson said. "It's not about, you know, saying bye-bye and no more beer. So, we will continue to operate."

Major changes are ahead for Heavy Seas Beer, a pioneer in Maryland's craft brewing industry, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as its founder prepares to retire.

Sisson said production will eventually move to another location, preferably somewhere in the Baltimore area.

"That's what I'm trying to put together," Sisson said. "And if we do that, then we not only preserve the brand, but we also preserve a lot of the folks, the jobs for a lot of the folks that work here."

Heavy Seas has 30 employees, and the company's lease at its Halethorpe location expires in May 2027.

The company plans to continue brewing beer and serving customers as it works through the bankruptcy process.

"I'm not going to renew the lease, because that doesn't make any sense," Sisson said. "So, I decided that the thing to do was to find a way to license the production of my brands somewhere else, turn that into an income stream."

Sisson acknowledged that selling all of his brewing equipment could be a challenge, as breweries across the country face shrinking revenues.

In the 1980s, Sisson helped pass legislation legalizing brewpubs in Maryland. Now, after decades in the brewing industry, he says he is ready to retire.

In retirement, Sisson hopes to mentor young business owners and possibly write a book.