Heat, humidity, and storms in the forecast Thursday for Maryland

We've been able to enjoy a small taste of fall-like conditions early this week. However, summer isn't over just yet and the forecast trends warmer with a greater chance of rain heading into the late-week and weekend timeframe.

Heat and storm potential Thursday before quiet end to week

A cold front will be approaching and begin crossing the state on Thursday. That will bring a few showers and some storms to Maryland. While we aren't expecting much in the way of severe weather, any shower or storm could produce heavy rain. The greater chance for storms comes in the late afternoon and evening while the rest of the morning will feature a few spotty showers.

Expect a hot and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. High humidity levels send feels like temperatures up into the lower 90s.

Friday starts muggy, but humidity levels decrease the second half of the day. The evening will be much more comfortable, a perfect way to welcome the O's back to Camden Yards to start the final home stand of 2026.

Humidity, storms set to return Sunday across Maryland

Sunday has been tagged as possible First Alert Weather Day as rain and storms return to the forecast. The timing of the storms will be critical to any impact they have on events across the area.

Sunday is a huge day across Maryland with the Ravens home opener at M & T Bank Stadium and the Orioles playing at home. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. followed by an O's first pitch at 7:20 p.m. Both games look warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s, before slowly cooling into the 70s after sunset. Rain and storms could impact play. Timing and impact details are murky at this point, but it appears there is a chance for showers and storms, especially for later in the day.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates on the forecast as we get closer.