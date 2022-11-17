'He didn't deserve this': Family of man found burned to death in East Baltimore pleads for answers

BALTIMORE - WJZ spoke exclusively to the family of a man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore last month.

They need your help finding his killer.

The family of Bernard Stein lll has many unanswered questions following his murder.

"I didn't get to say goodbye," Stein's mother Ann Leigh said. "I didn't get to see him. I didn't get to hold his hand. I just want to know why and who did this."

The family is in tremendous grief.

"I feel like I'm living in some sort of weird movie, like I just want to wake up," Stein's sister Trish Rush said.

Stein's body was found burned in a grassy lot on East 20th Street the morning of Oct. 16.

There have been no arrests.

WJZ got a copy of surveillance video from Baltimore Police from the night before the murder.

The first clip shows Stein walking on the 600 block of Cokesbury Avenue.

The second is of him at the Sunoco on East 25th street.

Police want to know what happened to Stein during the time between these videos and when his body was found.

"That's the mystery," Detective Donny Moses of Baltimore Police said. "That's what we're trying to figure out. Who was he in contact with? Who had he spoken to? Who saw him? What was he doing?"

Stein's mother told WJZ he was shorter than 5 feet tall because he suffered from a hereditary joint disorder.

"He wasn't an intimidating man," Leigh said. "He was good to everybody. He always had a joke or a smile and he would befriend anyone."

His family has no idea who would hurt him.

"I can't bring my son back, but I can get justice for him because he didn't deserve this," Leigh said. "Nobody would deserve this."

That's why they're urging anyone to come forward, so his case doesn't go cold.

"Please," Stein's stepfather Harold Leigh said. "All three of us are asking you please, begging you, if you know something please say something."

There is an $8,000 reward for information on Stein's murder.

If you know anything, you're asked to call police or Metro Crimestoppers.