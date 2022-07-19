Dynamite found in North Baltimore garage prompts evacuation, road closure
BALTIMORE -- Roads were temporarily closed and some homes evacuated Tuesday morning in North Baltimore after a man found a box of dynamite in his North Baltimore garage, officials said.
First responders arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m. at the 6000 block of Falls Road. A bomb squad responded, the Baltimore Fire Department said, and the scene was cleared within an hour.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
