Dynamite found in North Baltimore garage prompts evacuation, road closure

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Roads were temporarily closed and some homes evacuated Tuesday morning in North Baltimore after a man found a box of dynamite in his North Baltimore garage, officials said.   

First responders arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m. at the 6000 block of Falls Road. A bomb squad responded, the Baltimore Fire Department said, and the scene was cleared within an hour. 

No injuries were reported in the incident.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 10:16 AM

