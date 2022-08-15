Watch CBS News
'Hazardous incident' a false alarm at Johns Hopkins University

BALTIMORE -- A response to what was called a "hazardous incident" at Johns Hopkins University Monday morning ended up being a false alarm, the university said.

The Baltimore City firefighter's union said units were on the campus around 9:30 a.m. for the incident. 

A university spokesperson told WJZ the response was over what ended up being an envelope filled with sand. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:54 AM

