'Hazardous incident' a false alarm at Johns Hopkins University
BALTIMORE -- A response to what was called a "hazardous incident" at Johns Hopkins University Monday morning ended up being a false alarm, the university said.
The Baltimore City firefighter's union said units were on the campus around 9:30 a.m. for the incident.
A university spokesperson told WJZ the response was over what ended up being an envelope filled with sand.
