2 Harford County trails are indefinitely closed after vultures test positive for avian flu

An avian flu outbreak in Harford County is causing one local park to close certain trails.

Constellation Energy, which operates the Conowingo Dam, announced this week the indefinite closure of two trails near Fisherman's Park, the Wildflower trailhead and the Mason-Dixon trail, after several black vultures tested positive for the avian flu.

"The eagles and all the wildlife that comes here, I love it," visitor Carrie Huber said.

"To see these birds, we just saw a heron over there, it's amazing, and we saw three eagles earlier. It gives me chills," visitor Anne Johannson said.

The closure of the trails aims to keep people a safe distance from the dead birds to help limit the spread.

"I hope it doesn't spread everywhere to all the animals that live here; lots of animals live here," said Huber.

Previous avian flu spread at the trail

Constellation Energy was forced to close these same trails in March 2025 for the same reason. Last year, millions of birds were killed due to a rampant spread of the flu.

This year, 220 confirmed wild bird deaths have been reported so far to the USDA in April. Ten of them were in Maryland.

Visitors were deeply disturbed to see signs near Fisherman's Park at the Conowingo Dam, warning about avian flu.

"I'm really scared. These beautiful eagles, are they going to get it?" Johannson said.

The best thing you can do to try to slow the spread is to avoid dead or sick birds and clean your shoes after walking in an infested area.

"Get a handle on the flu. Found out what it's about, who's got it, and who's giving it out," Huber said.

"There's so much invasive species, it's good to be preventative. It gets way out of control," Johannson said.

Anyone who thinks they may have encountered a sick or dead bird is asked to call the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5700.