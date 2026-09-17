Student found with loaded, concealed handgun at Harford County school

A student at Joppatowne High School in Harford County was detained by police on Thursday after a search at school revealed he was carrying a concealed, loaded handgun.

As students were arriving in the morning for school, a Harford County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer (SRO) was alerted by the School Safety Liaison (SSL) that a 15-year-old student might be in possession of a firearm, a statement from the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

"A search was initiated immediately by the SSL. The SRO, who was on scene, was notified and detained the student. The search revealed that the student had concealed a loaded handgun in his belongings," the statement said.

The student was taken to the county's Southern Precinct, where charges were to be filed. Police officials said the Department of Juvenile Services would determine the next steps in the process.

"Throughout the school year, our SROs and our partners at HCPS train and meet regularly to create a safe learning environment for all students in our Harford County communities," the Sheriff's Office said. "Bringing a weapon to school is never acceptable and will not be tolerated. If you or your child sees, hears, or becomes aware of anything unusual, please remember to immediately alert the SRO and school staff."

The statement added, "Today, we are thankful that the combination of partnerships, training, and technology led to a safe outcome for all involved."