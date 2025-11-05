Harford County arrests 9 in sting operation with "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen

The Harford County Sheriff's Office collaborated with TV host Chris Hansen, known for his work on "To Catch a Predator," to arrest nine people allegedly trying to solicit sex from minors.

The men, ranging in age from 23 to 72, were arrested in one month and are charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

"They wanted to travel here in order to have sex with a 14-year-old boy or girl, and instead they met Chris Hansen and our team," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

A sting operation

Sheriff Gahler said a sting operation was set up where investigators posed as 14-year-old teens on the internet. The men showed up where they were met by law enforcement.

"We had one of our investigators posing as a 14-year-old girl doing something as innocent as offering babysitting services," Gahler said. "She had many, many men contact her. Not one was interested in a babysitter."

Among them was 72-year-old Charles Robert Schmidt, from Rising Sun, Maryland.

"He has, as I understand it, a grandchild," Gahler said. "I believe it's a daughter, about the same age as who he thought he was talking to, a 14-year-old girl. He had taken his ED medicine, and he stopped and got alcohol and condoms. His intention was clear."

A daycare owner, attorney, federal employee

Other arrests included a daycare owner, an attorney, and a federal employee with top security clearances, just proving, according to Gahler, that these people can be hiding in plain sight.

"We know these criminals are out there," Gahler said. "I'd be relieved if we could find them all and lock them up because when they're in my jail, they certainly can't be preying on young people."

Sheriff Gahler urges parents to watch their children closely and report anything suspicious.

And you can catch the Harford County Sheriff's office on new episodes of Takedown with Chris Hansen airing in the next few months.

"If you want to try this in Harford County, you're going to get caught and there's going to be a price to pay," Gahler said.