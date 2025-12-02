Harford County schools explain that "safety" was reason for district's first snow day

Harford County schools chose to use their first snow day on Tuesday, with a forecast of a wintry mix of snow, rain, and ice. Initially, the district announced a two-hour delay, much like most other school districts in the Baltimore metro area.

Southern parts of the county received rain, but WJZ's First Alert Weather Team reported .01 inches of ice accumulation in the northern portion of the county, which includes Jarrettsville, Pylesville, and Whiteford. Chrome Hill had an ice accumulation of .1 inches.

District officials told WJZ they monitor road conditions with guidance from emergency management.

Harford County is 527 square miles, so the district has to consider the entire county when deciding to close schools.

"Decisions are made with student and staff safety as the highest priority," HCPS said in a statement.

Snow day policy in Harford County

Harford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson told WJZ in August how they decide on school snow days.

"Every time I think about whether it's safe to get to school, we also have to think about those 16- and 17-year-olds with brand new licenses who we're putting on the roads," Bulson said.

Bulson said Harford County builds six snow days into their schedule instead of the required three by state law for this very reason.

"I imagine there was probably a fair share of car accidents because it's so wet and damp, so I'd rather the kids be safe than take a bus to school and take the bus home and worry about it being in a car accident," said Bel Air resident Sandra Hamblin.

"I don't like it"

Some Harford County residents told WJZ it was miserable driving around in the cold, dreary, and rainy conditions.

"It's the first miserable winter day we've had, yep, it is," Hamblin said.

"I don't like it, I don't like it," said Abingdon resident RJ Johnson. "Can't do nothing about it though, it's just wet, nasty, cold. Ain't my type of weather."

They said the weather wasn't necessarily miserable enough to hunker down.

"I left at six o'clock. I go to McDonald's and have my coffee every morning, and it was fine," said Harry Holdaway, an Abingdon resident.

"I thought it was going to be worse because of what I heard last night with the snow plow trucks and everything, but I woke up, and it was just raining," Johnson said.