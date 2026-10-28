As rabies cases climb in Harford County, Humane Society vaccinates 360 pets

As animal rabies cases in Harford County have soared in recent weeks, the local Humane Society vaccinated 360 pets during an event last weekend.

The Humane Society of Harford County's (HSHC's) low-cost vaccination clinic took place outside the Aberdeen Fire Department on Saturday.

The clinic saw a total of 360 pets -- including 267 dogs, 91 cats, and two ferrets -- organizers announced in a news release. The event provided 300 rabies vaccines, as well as distemper and Bordetella.

An additional 36 pets received microchips.

The event comes after nearly 30 confirmed cases of rabies in animals were reported in Harford County this year. This rabies rate is the highest recorded in any community in Maryland, the release said.

"When nearly 30 animals in our county have tested positive for rabies, the importance of keeping pets vaccinated really hits home," said Amanda Hickman, the executive director of HSHC.

Jones Bel Air Subaru sponsored the clinic through the company's "Subaru Loves Pets" initiative, in which donations are made every October to the Humane Society through the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). The funding helps cover costs for animal shelter adoptions and community pet vaccinations, according to the release.

Employees from Jones Bel Air Subaru attended the clinic, greeting pet owners and giving away Subaru stuffed toys to the first 150 dogs in line.

The Harford County Health Department was also at the clinic to provide information about their Oral Rabies Vaccination (ORV) program and educate the public about the disease.

"With rabies cases at such concerning levels in Harford County, these clinics are more than a convenience – they're an important public health resource," said Hickman. "We're grateful to our partners for supporting this initiative to help safeguard public health and keep animals in loving homes," she added.