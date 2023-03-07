Watch CBS News
Local News

Harford County mentioned in clue on Jeopardy! episode

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Harford County was mentioned in a clue during Monday's episode of Jeopardy!

The Final Jeopardy! question: An 1869 Presidential Pardon was granted to this man, due in part to a plea by the Medical Society of Harford  County, Maryland.

The answer: Samuel Mudd.

Mudd was an American physician who was imprisoned for conspiring with John Wilkes Booths concerning the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

He was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson and was released from prison in 1869. 

Despite repeated attempts by family members and others to have it expunged, his conviction was never overturned.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 2:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.