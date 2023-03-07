Harford County mentioned in clue on Jeopardy! episode

BALTIMORE - Harford County was mentioned in a clue during Monday's episode of Jeopardy!

The Final Jeopardy! question: An 1869 Presidential Pardon was granted to this man, due in part to a plea by the Medical Society of Harford County, Maryland.

The answer: Samuel Mudd.

Mudd was an American physician who was imprisoned for conspiring with John Wilkes Booths concerning the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

He was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson and was released from prison in 1869.

Despite repeated attempts by family members and others to have it expunged, his conviction was never overturned.