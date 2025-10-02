Incarcerated man charged with murder in 2007 fatal Harford County stabbing

An incarcerated man was charged with murder in connection with a 20-year-old fatal stabbing in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Gary Williams was determined to be a person of interest during the initial investigation into the 2007 cold case. However, it wasn't until a witness came forward recently with new information that deputies were able to charge him.

2007 murder cold case

On August 26, 2007, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive for a stabbing.

A man named David Arnold Byrd Jr. was found suffering from a single stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

During the initial investigation, deputies identified Williams as a person of interest, but were unable to gather enough evidence to formally charge him with a crime.

Recently, deputies said a witness came forward with new information. The witness's account was deemed credible and provided the necessary evidence for investigators to pursue charges against Williams.

Williams was indicted on charges related to Byrd's murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, deputies said.

According to deputies, Williams is currently in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, serving a sentence for an unrelated crime. Once he is released, Williams will be taken into custody by Harford County Sheriff's officials.

Harford County cold case investigations

The Harford County Sheriff's Department has about 20 open cold cases, according to its website.

Among their open cases is the 2013 murder of Robert Wesley Johns, a man who was found dead in his Edgewood apartment.

According to deputies, Johns had been shot in the head, and there were signs that his apartment had been ransacked.

During their investigation, officials learned Johns had recently sold property and had a large sum of money in his possession at the time of his death.

Deputies are still looking for answers in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.