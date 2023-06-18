Cold Case Conundrum: Harford County detectives seek leads on Edgewood homicide

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is hoping to unearth fresh leads that could help deputies crack a two-decade-old cold case from 2013.

Robert Wesley Johns was found dead inside his home in Edgewood, Maryland, on April 21, 2013. At the time, he lived in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, deputies said.

Johns had been shot in the head, and it looked as though someone had ransacked his apartment, according to authorities.

Investigators eventually learned that Johns had sold off some of his property and was in possession of a large sum of money at the time of his death, deputies said.

Witnesses said they heard a commotion coming from his apartment around midnight followed by loud noises, possibly even gunshots, according to authorities.

Detectives hope that there are people who saw or know what happened that day and have not come forward for one reason or another, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Sgt. Chris Maddox from the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.