Maryland's largest Italian festival brings food and fun to Harford County

Maryland's largest Italian festival is two weeks away and is expected to draw crowds of more than 20,000 people.

The 4th annual Avena Maryland Italian Festival will be held Sept. 25 through 27 in the Ripken Stadium Parking Lot in Aberdeen. WJZ is a proud sponsor of the event.

The festival will include authentic Italian food, live music, carnival rides and games, artisan shopping, cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, cultural exhibits, fireworks and more.

The event is expected to draw visitors from more than 15 states, according to festival organizers.

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady is looking forward to welcoming the crowds.

"What we always say about Aberdeen is that it's geographically the best place to be," McGrady said. "We're right on I-95. People can get here from not only the other places in Maryland, but they can come from Pennsylvania, they can come from Delaware, they can come from D.C. and they do."

Festival's second year in Aberdeen

This marks the second year the festival will be held in Aberdeen. McGrady calls it "a blessing to our local businesses."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located just outside the entryway to the Avena Maryland Italian Festival. Local franchise owner Eric Metz is a big supporter of the Society of Italian American Businessmen, which puts on the event.

"They are supporting the community, we want to support the community just as well," said Metz.

Not only does Metz plan to welcome customers through his doors, but also his parking lot.

"All the people that are going come in from out of town, feel free to stop in all of our parking lots; you can walk right over there from here, [the festival is] so close," said Metz.

In Bel Air, Bray and Em Boutique Owner Ashley Owens is preparing to return to the festival as a vendor.

"We are locked and loaded this year," said Owens. "We have a double booth. We are super, super excited, and it is one of our favorite events."

Owens is stocking up on exclusive merchandise, but exactly what it is, she won't reveal.

"Last time we sold out completely, so we are bringing some extra Italian pieces just for the Italian festival that you cannot find in our store," she said.

How to get tickets

The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 25, from 5-10 p.m. It also runs on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and again Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at the event. Adult general admission tickets are $12 and good for one day of admission. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult.

Net proceeds from the festival will benefit regional charities supported by the Society of Italian American Businessmen.