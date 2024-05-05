Motorists in Harford County urged to plan alternative routes after deadly bus crash on I-95 N

BALTIMORE – Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle bus crash that claimed a life and closed all northbound lanes on I-95 Sunday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m. MD State Police from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack say they responded to reports of a party bus that crashed near mile marker 77 in Belcamp, Harford County.

1 Person is dead following morning party bus accident on I95 in #belcamp pic.twitter.com/AKOpiy8HV9 — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) May 5, 2024

After further investigation police found that the bus, occupying 24 people, was traveling northbound when it lost control and struck a guardrail.

One passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. The 23 other passengers were taken to multiple hospitals for evaluation and treatment for injuries. Several of them are reported to be in serious conditions.

The Maryland State Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation as the cause of the crash is unknown.

Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack also responded to the scene along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Assistance is being provided by the MDOT State Highway Administration personnel as well.

No charges have been filed.