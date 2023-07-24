Harford County Farm Fair celebrating local agricultural heritage

BALTIMORE -- The 36th annual Harford County Farm Fair kicked off Saturday morning at the Harford County Equestrian Center, and fair attendees are enjoying a wide range of farmland adventures.

The week-long event celebrates Harford County's agricultural heritage.

Children can enjoy inflatables, trolley rides, straw maze, games, and plenty of other activities each day.

Attendees on Monday can expect a culinary competition that will kick off at 6:00 p.m., where chefs will cook-off with fresh, locally grown produce.

According to fair staff, the most popular attraction are the animal shows scheduled for each day, most notably, the beef cattle show, which kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Musical performances will be featured throughout the event, with performances from Jamie Bishop, Gregg Simmons, and more.

The fair runs until Saturday, July 29 at 4:00 p.m.

Admission Monday through Thursday, and on Saturday, is $5 per car load. Admission on Friday will cost $20 per car load.

For a full schedule of events, you can visit the Harford County Fair website.