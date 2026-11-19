A family in Harford County faces animal abuse and neglect charges after nearly three dozen pets were seized from their home.

Animal control officers first visited the house on Wheeler School Road in Whiteford back on July 31 after receiving an anonymous complaint about animals infested with fleas.

The officers spoke with Kevin Michael Gardiner, 69, Sharon Lynn Gardiner, 61, and their daughter, 23-year-old Sharalyn Lacey Gardiner, who claimed they only had six dogs and two cats living at the property.

Animal control issued multiple violations and set a deadline for the family to address three issues: Raising outdoor dog houses off the ground and cleaning water buckets, having all of the animals examined by a vet, and updating their rabies vaccines.

The officers also explained the process for surrendering the animals, if they should choose to do so.

When animal control returned to check on the issues, some, but not all, of the paperwork had been completed. Animal control also followed up with the veteranarians who examined the pets, and they advised the animals should be removed from the home.

Officers returned with a search warrant on Sept. 23 and gained further entry into the property. Inside, they found a total of 34 cats and dogs, including one deceased cat. They also found a deceased Hermit crab.

Animal control described the conditions as moldy and flea-infested, with urine, feces and fly traps completely full. In one room, the smell of amonia was so overpowering, the officers "were coughing and had difficulty breathing along with having a burning sensation on the eyes and in the throat."

All of the animals were removed from the home and taken to the humane society for treatement.

Kevin Gardiner was charged with five counts of abuse of animals, five counts of abuse or neglect of animals, and one count of interference with enforcement officers. His daughter, Sharalyn, was charged with two counts of abuse of animals and two counts of abuse or neglect of animals.

The mother was also charged, but the details of the counts against her are not yet available.