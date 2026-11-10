Maryland Supreme Court bars Harford County council members from holding other government jobs

The Maryland Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harford County Council members cannot hold other government jobs, ending a dispute over whether an elected council member could also serve as a sheriff's deputy.

The ruling follows years of controversy involving former council member Aaron Penman, who also worked as a Harford County sheriff's deputy.

Penman told WJZ Tuesday night he is disappointed with the decision, arguing it limits the backgrounds and experiences represented on the county council.

"We want people on council with different experiences. Educators, business owners, public safety, and now the Supreme Court has robbed that opportunity in Harford County," Penman said.

"The Harford County Council is a part-time position. It's supposed to be from the people, by the people, for the people. And yet deputy sheriffs are not permitted to serve on the Harford County Council," he added.

Penman was elected to the county council in 2022. At the time, he resigned from his position with the sheriff's office because of County Charter 207, which states:

"During the term of office, the Council member shall not hold any other office of profit or employment in the government of the State of Maryland, Harford County, or any municipality within Harford County, except a position held by virtue of being a Council member."

But in 2023, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled that another council member, who worked as a county public school teacher, could hold both positions.

Following that decision, Penman said he was rehired by the sheriff's office.

"What I find troubling is that the voice of a teacher is going to be recognized but the voice of a deputy sheriff on the council is not," Penman said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler also criticized the latest ruling, calling it "troubling and difficult to understand" and "inconsistent with a previous Maryland Supreme Court decision" involving the teacher who served on the council.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, however, applauded the state's highest court.

"It's a little bit like if you're going for a bank loan and you want to serve on the loan committee approving your bank loan. It doesn't flush," Cassilly said. "So it's really important the county council has that neutrality to say, 'Call the balls and strikes and the umpire can't be on both teams.' That's the problem."

Penman's council term has now ended, but he hopes future council members will consider legislation to clarify County Charter 207.

Penman introduced one such bill near the end of his term. It passed a council vote, but Cassilly vetoed the measure along with two other bills, arguing that legislation introduced by Penman was void because he was "not a legitimate council member."