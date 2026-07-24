Former Harford County EMT charged with child sex crimes

A former Harford County EMT has been indicted on child sex abuse charges stemming from allegations that spanned nearly four years.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced the indictment of 32-year-old Jurel Daquone Leo Bowman, of Lusby, on Friday.

Bowman faces several charges, including producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, receipt of CSAM and possession of CSAM.

The 32-year-old previously served as a Harford County EMT, and his alleged crimes took place between August 2022 and April 2026.

Prosecutors say Bowman paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for sexually explicit images and videos of minors. He also tried to coerce minors into meeting him in person to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money, according to the indictment.

Court documents allege Bowman met one of the victims while working for a church in Mechanicsville. She was 15 years old when they met, and 17 when the alleged abuse began.

The documents show messages in which he asked her to send sexually explicit images in exchange for money, as well as bank records showing the transactions.

Two other victims were between the ages of 16 and 17 years old, and one was 15, according to court documents.

Investigators believe there may be other potential victims and ask anyone with information about the case to call the FBI's Baltimore Field Office at 410-265-8080.