Harford County businesses celebrate Dolly Day, raising money for Imagination Library

Businesses celebrated Dolly Day on Friday by participating in fundraising efforts to support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Harford County.

September 25 is recognized as Dolly Day, an annual nod to Parton's hit song "9 to 5."

The Imagination Library sends free books to children under the age of 5. Many people across the nation chose this day to give back in honor of the late country singer.

Imagination Library of Harford County Program Coordinator Josie Cosgrove said parents have shared how their children's love for reading has grown.

"When I meet them, just the stories that they share with us about how much their child enjoys reading the books, how much they enjoy reading the books, and what a difference it just makes in spending that time together," she said.

Funds raised will help purchase books

The money donated to the Imagination Library of Harford County will help purchase books for preschool children.

MacGregor's Restaurant in Havre de Grace is holding a pub crawl until 9 p.m. Friday. Half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Imagination Library.

"Lots of fun raffles. There's going to be scavenger hunts. There's going to be lots of activities. There's going to be prizes," said the organizer.

Tattoo business joins fundraising effort

At All Saints Electric Tattoo in Edgewood, 10 percent of proceeds from regular tattoos and 100 percent of Dolly tattoos go to the Imagination Library.

"I love that the businesses are forward thinking, they're just not thinking about what's here now," Cosgrove said. "They're thinking about the future of the kids and the workforce of the kids, as well, to try to give those children now the best advantages they can, so they can have a stronger workforce later down the line."

It's a program tattoo artist Olivia Caulder took part in as a child.

"I was such a big reader as a kid and I feel like they were really like the foundation for that passion," Caulder said. "I think it's just a really great opportunity for kids who, maybe they don't have as many opportunities to be reading all the time. Books are expensive."

X Golf in Bel Air is also holding a tournament fundraiser starting at 6 p.m, $1 from every alcoholic drink sold at Watchtower Brewing Co. will be donated to the Imagination Library, and several other businesses are participating.