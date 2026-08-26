Remembering Dolly Parton's legacy and performances in Maryland

Maryland is remembering the life and legacy of Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at age 80. The country music icon had several memorable connections to the state.

Parton performed twice at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

She first performed at the venue in 1979 as part of her "Great Balls of Fire" tour. She returned in 1989 while touring in support of her 29th album, "White Limozeen."

Merriweather Vice President of Operations Brad Canfield recalls being at her 1989 performance.

"The only thing that I can really remember about that show is that she had a bunch of pink lights on the stage, which I had never seen before, and one of the first artists to use moving lighting," he said.

The venue also has a metal sculpture of Parton, crafted by artist Bernard Pras four years ago.

"She's part of the story, history here at Merriweather with a bunch of other super recognizable artists and people that have shaped the American music scene that have played here," Canfield said. "She's an American icon in the music industry."

On Wednesday, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport set its accent lights in the A/B Connector to pink to honor Parton.

On Wednesday, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport set its accent lights in the A/B Connector to pink to honor Parton. CBS News Baltimore

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library at Enoch Pratt Free Library

Dolly Parton's legacy also lives on through her Imagination Library, a national book program that provides free books to children.

Liz Sundermann-Zinger, executive director of external affairs and the Central Library at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, said the program serves about 7,000 Baltimore children under age 5.

The program sends free books directly to children's homes. It launched nationally in 1995 and was inspired by Parton's father, who was unable to read or write.

"It's so important for children to be able to have books to call their own," Sundermann-Zinger said. "They're high-quality books, and they're the same books you'll find in the library or bookstores, and kids just love it."

According to a study cited on the Imagination Library's website, children who participate in the program are four times more likely to have stronger literacy skills after receiving 10 books.

"Her legacy will definitely be ongoing," Sundermann-Zinger said. "One of the many things Dolly Parton was was a very savvy businesswoman, so this is set up to keep running."