Harford County church prays, looks to support school system in wake of shooting

BALTIMORE - Harford County residents came together on Tuesday to pray and push for safety changes in the public school system on the heels of a shooting last week at Joppatowne High School.

Warren Grant, 15, died after he was shot allegedly by a 16-year-old on Sept. 6 during a dispute in the bathroom of the school. The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for first-degree murder charges.

Channel of Grace Worship Center in Edgewood held a prayer gathering and church leaders discussed ways to help the shaken community.

"That's what we're praying for, for comfort for the whole community," Pastor Kenneth Harper said.

Pastor Harper suggested having the community lend support to the students in the county.

"We're going to reach out to the principal of Joppatowne and see if we can plant a mentor," Harper said. "If we could come alongside and listen and give some direction and empowerment and support."

Push for more safety measures

Parent Marcus Custer started an online petition with suggestions to improve school safety measures.

"We're trying to get metal detectors in schools," Custer said. "We're trying to get clear backpacks to be enforced."

This online petition has thousands of signatures.

"If one of my kids was taken away from me, how are you going to look me, as the person who lost their kid, in the face and say, 'We're gonna keep your other kids safe?' How's that even possible? You have to do something," Custer said.

The school system says conversations are ongoing. Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson shared a message with the Harford County schools community.

"We have received many suggestions about how best to ensure a more secure environment in our schools," Bulson said. "I appreciate the ideas and we will consider every recommendation we receive."

Joppatowne High's adjusted schedule

The Harford County Public Schools announced a new schedule adjustment to Joppatowne High School students' return to class.

On Thursday, September 12, students in grades 10 and 12 will return to school and will be dismissed three hours early.

On Friday, September 13, all students will return to school and will be dismissed three hours early.

On Monday, September 16, all students will return to school for regular school hours.