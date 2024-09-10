Petition calls for metal detectors in Harford County schools following Joppatowne High shooting

BALTIMORE -- An online petition demanding security changes at Harford County Public Schools has quickly brought in thousands of signatures in the aftermath of last week's shooting inside Joppatowne High School.

The petition calls on school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at all HCPS schools.

"We're making the decision to say no to violence," said Marcus Custer, a community activist and parent.

Custer, who has three children in the school system, started the petition to help give students and families some peace of mind.

"This could've happened to anybody," Custer said. "It could've happened at any school."

Here's a link to the petition.

"Begging, pleading for safety"

Custer, like so many other parents, is extremely concerned after the shooting at Joppatowne High School on Sept. 6 when a 16-year-old student allegedly brought a gun into the school and used it to kill 15-year-old Warren Grant. The 16-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder and was denied bail.

The tragedy has shaken the community to its core.

"Kids signed the petition," Custer said. "I didn't expect that and they left comments begging, pleading for safety and to feel safe again. They don't feel safe in the schools."

Custer is calling on others to sign the petition.

"We have to move in uniform and unison forward toward the same goal which is safety," Custer said.

Discussion on safety at schools

District leaders said discussions over safety concerns are ongoing.

"We have received many suggestions about how best to ensure a more secure environment in our schools," Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson said in a video on Sunday.