Harford County blood drive honors deputies killed 10 years ago

A blood drive in Harford County on Tuesday honored two sheriff deputies who were killed while responding to a call 10 years ago to the day.

Deputies Mark Logsdon and Pat Dailey were gunned down while responding to a call for a suspicious person at a Panera Restaurant in Abingdon, Maryland.

Now, their families are turning sorrow into service.

"We were told that a lot of blood was used for Mark that day to try to save him, so our family talked and we came up with this idea of a blood drive," said Debbie Logsdon, who is Mark Logsdon's mother.

Saving lives with a blood drive

More than 100 people signed up to donate blood in the name of the community heroes.

The blood drive in honor of deputies Logsdon and Dailey has been held annually for nine years.

"When you think about service and you think about heroism, you think about these two deputies," said Red Cross spokesperson Scott Marder. "Mark and Pat gave the ultimate sacrifice for their communities, but you don't have to wear a badge or uniform to save a life."

Marder told WJZ that Tuesday's blood drive will save at least 100 lives, on top of the hundreds already saved by this event in years past.

It's especially important this year after weeks of bad weather has severely impacted their supply.

"We are down about 35% in terms of the blood that should be on the shelves and people were not able to get out to blood drives to donate because of the weather," Marder said.

Donors said they couldn't think of a better way to honor the fallen deputies than through action.

"I think it shows the law enforcement that we're all behind them," said Thomas Rowan Sr. "We appreciate them and we're here to support them in any way that we can."

"My heart sank"

Debbie Logsdon remembers like yesterday the fateful day when her son, Deputy Logsdon, was killed in the line of duty.

"Even though it's been 10 years, as a mother, it goes back every single day," Debbie Logsdon said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Feb. 10, 2016, was a dreadful day for the department when Logsdon and Dailey were gunned down while responding to a call for a wanted person at the Panera Bread in Abingdon.

"We were sitting in the big conference room and I got a text that a deputy had been shot and my heart sank," Gahler said.