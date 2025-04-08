Harford County residents speak out against airport rezoning, expansion plan

Harford County residents voiced their concerns over proposed zoning changes and potential expansion to the airport.

At Tuesday's public hearing, more than 50 people spoke out against rezoning the airport. Residents claim the county airport is already too noisy, and there are pollution concerns.

The proposed legislation would rezone part of the land at the Harford County Airport from agricultural to industrial.

"Does it make sense to have a large airport in the middle of a rural area? I think not," a speaker against the rezoning plan said.

"Where does it stop?"

Dressed in yellow, Harford County residents stood in solidarity at a Harford County Council hearing to denounce any future rezoning plans for the county airport.

They are worried that the airport to continue to grow.

"It's very noisy," said Harford County resident Thomas Fry. "We have jets, we have aircraft 24/7. They come in at all hours of the night."

The residents say that expansion will cause more noise and environmental pollution.

"It just does not fit the community environment there," Harford County resident Bruce Rose said.

"They just want to continue to grow, and it's like, where does it stop?" Fry said. "I think they're trying to make a commercial operation out of it."

Harford airport rezoning plan

The Harford County Airport has been part of the landscape for more than 80 years.

In May 2024, Harford County Airport Manager Kevin Hess said the property underwent a facelift, which included new aircraft hangars and lengthening and widening a single runway.

Shane Grimm, the director of Harford County's Zoning Board, said they are looking to rezone the west side of the airport.

"Any changes, zoning wouldn't necessarily change the nature of the airport runway and operations themselves," Grimm said.

The Harford County Council will hold another public comment session on April 22 before a final decision is made.