Harford County's State's Attorney: County Executive 'unethical' in denying employee records request

BALTIMORE - BEL AIR – Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey accused County Executive Bob Cassilly Monday of "unethical…retaliation" after Cassilly's administration denied her request to access an employee's records.

In a press conference Monday morning, Healey said she will be asking for emergency funds to create an independent server after she says Cassilly's attorneys refused to grant her access to an employee's email.

The employee, Healey says, is out on emergency leave.

The employee's email is central to the prosecutor's office's duties, including "invoices, contracts, personnel actions, and state and federal grant correspondence."

"I attempted to resolve the issue professionally, but I have been ignored," Healey said. "It's not going to directly impact the prosecution of cases, but it's certainly taking our resources and focus away from where it should be."

Healey says early estimates show the cost of a full network and server will be "in the millions of dollars."

This summer, County Council member Aaron Penman accused Cassilly of wiretapping after Cassilly had asked for communication to Penman's government email address.

Healey referred the matter to the Office of the State Prosecutor. She said Monday she believes Cassilly's withholding of her employee's records is retaliation for the referral.

"Are these public records? We don't deny it. These are absolutely public records," Cassilly told reporters after Healey's press conference. "Wait a second, if when I needed it, it was a crime and when you need it, it's not a crime? C'mon, Alison. Which way is it?"

Both officials watched the other hurl public accusations at them. Cassilly met with Healey in her office following the public comments to media.

Cassilly told WJZ the two did not make any progress on the dispute.

Healey says her office will ask the Harford County Circuit Court to compel Cassilly to comply with her office's request.

