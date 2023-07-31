Harford County investigating alleged wiretapping of elected, government officials

BALTIMORE --The Harford County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after reports of illegal wiretapping, the agency said Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, the wiretapping victims include elected and government officials, and "members of the business community."

Please see the following in reference to a criminal complaint alleging violations of Maryland’s wiretap statute: On... Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 31, 2023

Harford County Sheriff said that if the allegations are founded, then this case is "particularly egregious," adding that "Maryland boasts some of the most comprehensive and stringent wiretapping laws in the nation."

The agency said that detectives from Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division were assigned to the case, and will report directly to the Harford County State's Attorney.

This story is still developing and will be updated.