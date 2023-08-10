WJZ obtains new evidence into wiretapping allegations against Harford County Executive

BALTIMORE - WJZ obtained a critical piece of evidence in the investigation of the Harford County Executive who is accused of wiretapping county leaders.

Councilman Aaron Penman claims Executive Bob Cassilly has been spying on him and others.

The document shows the Harford County Executive's Office requesting all government emails between Penman, and others, including Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, former County Executive Barry Glassman and two other county leaders and a private attorney.

"It is true and it's alarming," Penman told WJZ. "The executive mentioned that was a snapshot. Well, that email was a snapshot of my entire term in office."

Penman claims Cassilly wiretapped him and illegally intercepted his electronic communications.

He believes this is retribution after making a complaint back in May that Cassilly illegally transferred $7 million in funds to cover emergency services expenses without the Harford County Council's approval.

A spokesperson for Cassilly previously released a statement calling Penman's claims unfounded, malicious and slanderous allegations of misconduct.

A second statement said it is not illegal to search electronic devices owned by the county and they have the right to inspect all electronically stored information on the devices.

But Penman said he's in a separate branch of government than Cassilly and claims what the executive did is a direct violation of Maryland wiretap laws.

"This was an overreach of the government, Penman said. "We have equal branch of government and if you have one branch spying on the other branch, it's not conducive, it's not good for our community, it's against the law."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating this case.

Meanwhile, Penman is calling on Cassilly, and those who he says helped the county executive, to step down.