Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival has Fall fun for all at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Fall is here and that means the 15th annual Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival is quickly approaching.

This event has it all from pumpkins to pony rides. It's the perfect event for everyone.

This year, the festival coincides with the one-year anniversary of Rash Field Park opening at the Inner Harbor.

The festival is on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the website for tickets.