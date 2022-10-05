Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival has Fall fun for all at Inner Harbor

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival returns Oct. 23
Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival returns Oct. 23 00:38

BALTIMORE - Fall is here and that means the 15th annual Harbor Harvest Children's Fall Festival is quickly approaching.

This event has it all from pumpkins to pony rides. It's the perfect event for everyone. 

This year, the festival coincides with the one-year anniversary of Rash Field Park opening at the Inner Harbor.

The festival is on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit the website for tickets.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.