Some registered sex offenders are banned from handing out Halloween candy. Baltimore County Police will be watching.

With Halloween trick-or-treating coming up this weekend, Baltimore County Police say they will be monitoring registered sex offenders who are banned from handing out candy or interacting with children.

The police department says these no-contact restrictions apply to only 10 percent of registered sex offenders in the county. The other 90 percent are not prohibited from giving out candy.

"Officers will be patrolling the homes of registered sex offenders identified by the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation as having no-contact restrictions," the police department said in a news release Wednesday. "This monitoring will be conducted in coordination with Parole and Probation agents to ensure compliance and community safety."

Residents can look up information about registered sex offenders in their area by visiting the Maryland Sex Offender Registry or the U.S. Department of Justice's website.

Anyone who suspects that a registered sex offender with a no-contact order is giving out candy should contact the Sex Offender Registration Team at 410-887-7740, police said.

Halloween safety tips

Maryland officials have also posted Halloween safety advice for costumes, decorations, trick-or-treating and more.

Here are some tips related to costumes:

Choose a costume that is bright and reflective. Make sure it's short enough to prevent tripping, and make sure masks don't block vision.

Consider putting reflective tape on costumes and candy bags for greater visibility. Also considered including flashlights or lighting as part of costumes.

Buy only costumes, wigs and props that are labeled flame-resistant or flame-retardent. If you're creating your costume, use materials that will not ignite easily if they come into contact with flames or heat.

Here are some others for decorations:

Use flashlights or glow sticks instead of candles or incandescent lights when decorating homes, yards or walkways.

Do not overload electrical outlets and extension cords, and replace frayed, cracked or damaged cords.

Remember to keep exits clear of decorations, ensuring nothing blocks escape routes.

Finally, some tips for trick-or-treating and events: