Gusty winds and continuing cold to start February in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

It was a cold start to the month with another Cold Weather Advisory in place across most of the state. Wind chills were on either side of zero to start the day with gusty winds.

Slightly higher temperatures are on the way this week.

Chill continues another day

Today will be day nine of not reaching 32° at BWI-Marshall airport. That will (once official) put us at the 6th longest stretch of such days since records began in the 1870s.

Midwestern Regional Climate Center Longest stretches of temperatures

High temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday vs Saturday. This afternoon will have highs in the upper 20s, closer to 30°.

However, we have additional winds in place today that we didn't have yesterday. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected on Sunday. Winds come down a little tonight as temperatures cool into the teens.

Not as cold this week

After a week and a half, we will see temperatures returning to - and above - freezing.

Monday's temperatures hover around freezing but Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to reach the mid-30s. Low to mid-30s are expected again on Thursday and Friday.

While temperatures aren't expected to climb abnormally high this week (in fact, it'll still be below normal every day this week), rising above freezing will promote melting of the wintry mix still on the ground across the area. Keep in mind that every night this week will cool to sub-freezing. Anything that melts will refreeze at night. As you head out in the mornings, drive and walk with extra caution.

Snow chances this week

There are a couple of low-end chances for winter weather this upcoming week. The first is Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The second being Friday night into Saturday morning. At this point, it appears the earlier system on Tuesday night will bring light snow to those areas that see anything at all.

The First Alert Weather team will keep you updated as we are starting what is typically the snowiest month in our area.