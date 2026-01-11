Gusty winds and brief wintry mix on Sunday in Maryland

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

We started the day with a few exiting showers and could see a little more rain, maybe mixing with a little wintry weather, this afternoon.

It's also going to be a gusty day across the board.

Afternoon wintry potential and gusty winds

A reinforcing cold front approaches and crosses the state today. With it, we'll see a few rain showers moving through the greater Baltimore and Eastern Shore areas this afternoon into the evening. Some of those showers could mix with snow or another form of wintry precipitation. Freezing rain is not expected this afternoon.

The rain or mixed precipitation won't last long as it moves through and will be generally scattered vs widespread like we saw with Saturday's showers. Accumulations aren't expected outside of western Maryland, where a winter weather advisory is in place through late tonight for up to six inches of snow and wind gusts to 55 mph.

Speaking of winds, strong winds are expected statewide. The strongest winds are expected in western Maryland but elsewhere, wind gusts up to 40 mph may be felt.

Late week wintry chance

Once we dry out this evening, the forecast stays quiet for a few days. Winds will also come back down before strengthening again on Thursday.

Wednesday, Thursday into Friday morning is the time frame that we'll be watching for our next weather-maker. Wednesday into Thursday appears to start with rain showers. Later on Thursday, that rain may change to snow that continues into Friday morning before moving out.

There is disagreement between forecast models as to where exactly the storm will track. We are still are a few days away so this forecast and timing may change. As we go into the work week, you'll want to check in with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast details on the late week storm potential.