Gunshot victim injured near Anne Arundel County shopping plaza

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of a shopping plaza on Annapolis Road on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m., police said.

That's when they found a male gunshot victim with multiple injuries, according to authorities.

