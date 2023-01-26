Gunshot victim injured near Anne Arundel County shopping plaza
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of a shopping plaza on Annapolis Road on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m., police said.
That's when they found a male gunshot victim with multiple injuries, according to authorities.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.